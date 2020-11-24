Liam Walsh and Joe Williams miss out for Bristol City

Bristol City are still without Liam Walsh and Joe Williams for the visit of Watford.

Walsh is missing with a quad injury and Williams has a thigh problem.

Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker and Steven Sessegnon are also sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Han-Noah Massengo and Tyreeq Bakinson could miss out again following their recent positive Covid-19 tests.

Stipe Perica and Christian Kabasele return for Watford.

Perica has been out with an arm injury since last month while Kabasele has shaken off the knock which kept him out against QPR.

Tom Cleverley’s fitness will be assessed but Will Hughes is out.

Captain Troy Deeney is still awaiting his first start of the season after another substitute appearance against Rangers.