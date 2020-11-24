Kyren Wilson makes 147 break in first round of UK Championship

Kyren Wilson fired a maximum 147 break in the sixth frame of his UK Championship first-round match against Ashley Hugill in Milton Keynes.

Wilson had looked out of sorts for much of the match before pouncing to record his third career maximum, and the 17th in the tournament’s history.

It was the second maximum in as many weeks at the Marshall Arena venue after Judd Trump’s 147 en route to winning the Northern Ireland Open.

Wilson’s maximum helped him stretch his advantage to 4-2 in his best-of-11 encounter with the world number 126.

Stephen Maguire coasted into the second round with a 6-1 win over Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko, but four matches in the morning session were delayed following the late arrival of Covid-19 test results.

On Monday, Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day both withdrew from the tournament after the pair tested positive for coronavirus.