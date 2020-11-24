Callum McGregor insists there is still enough hunger at Celtic to win trophies

Callum McGregor insists there is still enough hunger inside the Celtic dressing room to carve out another successful season.

The Hoops fought back from two goals down at Hibernian on Saturday to draw 2-2 but they fell 11 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers albeit the nine in a row champions have two games in hand.

Celtic get the chance to win an unprecedented quadruple domestic treble when they play Hearts in the William Hill Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park next month.

However, next up for Neil Lennon’s faltering side is a Europa League tie against Sparta Prague on Thursday night – the Hoops lost 4-1 at home to the Czech Republic outfit earlier in the month – and with only two wins in their last eight matches, the Celtic boss and his players are under increasing scrutiny.

However, McGregor told Celtic TV that he still sees positive signs.

The Scotland international said: “The last 20 minutes of the Hibs game we managed to turn it around and get two goals and salvage a point.

“Now we have to take the positives from it, and certainly by the looks of training this morning, everyone was excellent and on it.

“There’s no getting away from the results being stop-start and we’ve been dropping points where the small details have been going against us.

“It’s been frustrating and far from perfect. But we have to remember that as well, that in life, it’s never perfect.

“We’ve had a really successful spell with the club, the players, the management, the club as a whole – everyone who works for the club – and we’re all desperate to continue that success.

“And when I look in the dressing room, I see enough quality and enough hunger to go and have another successful season.

“We’ve had a little bit of a blip, but it’s now down to the players, the management, the club as a whole, everyone to rally round each other, and for the support to continue.

“The support’s always fantastic and that’s why the club has been built on so much success, because the supporters have stuck with the club through thick and thin, through good times and bad times, and they’re always there.

“So in terms of the message, it has to be everyone going together, stay connected, stay together and we will go on and have another successful season – I have no doubt about that.”