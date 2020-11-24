Dominic Samuel strike helps Gillingham end miserable Tuesday night form at home

Dominic Samuel scored his first league goal in two months as Gillingham beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 to end the visitors’ five-match unbeaten run.

The victory came on the five-year anniversary of Gillingham’s last home league win on a Tuesday.

Gills captain Kyle Dempsey fired past Connal Trueman for the opener after just three minutes, having been brilliantly played through on goal by Jordan Graham.

The hosts could have doubled their lead twice soon after as both Vadaine Oliver and Connor Ogilvie headed off target from Graham deliveries.

Defender Ben Heneghan, making his full Dons debut, levelled in the 28th minute when he glanced a header from former Gillingham midfielder Callum Reilly’s cross into the bottom corner.

Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham produced a fine save to tip Ryan Longman’s header over the bar just four minutes into the second half.

Samuel restored the hosts’ lead in the 57th minute when he acrobatically poked home after meeting Ogilvie’s pinpoint cross.

Dempsey was denied a spectacular second on the hour when his 20-yard free-kick crashed against a post.

Bonham made sure of his side’s victory with a double save to deny substitutes Jack Rudoni and Ollie Palmer.