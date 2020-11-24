Burton upset Charlton in six-goal thriller

Burton defied the form book to stun promotion-chasing Charlton with a thrilling 4-2 victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

Against the team with the best defensive record in the division, Albion capitalised on costly blunders at the back from Chris Gunter and keeper Ben Amos to surge two goals ahead through Lucas Akins and Joe Powell in a bright first half for Jake Buxton’s men, who started the table bottom of League One.

The two-goal lead lasted three minutes, Paul Smyth netting at the second attempt after a scramble at a corner kick to get Charlton back in the contest.

Burton restored their advantage eight minutes after the break when Sam Hughes, on loan from Leicester City, grabbed his first senior goal, prodding home after Amos had saved his initial header.

Charlton halved the arrears again on 67 minutes, Chuks Aneke acrobatically finishing into the top corner.

But Charles Vernam put the cap on an excellent Burton display, exchanging passes with Akins before lashing home to seal just Albion’s second league win of the campaign.