Lewis Montsma earns high-flying Lincoln victory against Swindon

Lewis Montsma’s header 16 minutes from time was enough to earn high-flying Lincoln a hard-fought 1-0 win at Swindon.

Chances were at a premium throughout a poor game but Montsma settled the contest in favour of the Imps, with his close-range nod being adjudged to have crossed the line by the assistant referee.

Neither side could say they were on top, but Lincoln had the better opportunities, as early on in the second half James Jones and Brennan Johnson both shot wide.

John Sheridan’s Swindon narrowly edged it in terms of shots that troubled the goalkeeper, but neither Hallam Hope nor Anthony Grant managed to seriously test Alex Palmer either side of half-time.

Dion Donohue’s free-kick was a telling sign of the desperate efforts Swindon were attempting to get themselves level with the left-back curling his effort well over Palmer’s goal.

Despite that, Swindon should have been level in stoppage time, but Mathieu Baudry somehow managed to put a free header over the crossbar from point-blank range.