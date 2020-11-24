Jonson Clarke-Harris gives Peterborough win over Plymouth

Jonson Clarke-Harris ended his scoring drought as Peterborough returned to winning ways with a 1-0 success against Plymouth.

The big-money summer signing grabbed the only goal – his seventh of the campaign – when unleashing a fierce left-footed shot from a tight angle in the 41st minute.

Clarke-Harris was picked out by a clever Siriki Dembele pass to strike for the first time in five games, but the success came at a cost with the goalscorer later hobbling off injured.

The frontman was hurt when attempting to double his side’s lead with 14 minutes to go but was denied by a fine reaction save from Michael Cooper.

Dembele steered a glorious opportunity wide seconds later after Dan Butler drove against a post on the hour mark.

But one goal proved to be enough to see off a Plymouth side still to win away this term.

That never looked likely as they failed to carve out any goalscoring chances of note, with only long-range efforts from ex-Posh man George Cooper and Danny Mayor forcing home goalkeeper Christy Pym into action.