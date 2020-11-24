Stephen Humphrys strikes late to earn Rochdale point at home to Northampton

Stephen Humphrys rescued a point for Rochdale with a stunning 88th-minute free-kick in a 1-1 draw against Northampton at the Crown Oil Arena.

Keith Curle’s side looked on course for victory having lead 1-0 since the 19th minute when Harry Smith climbed to meet Mark Marshall’s corner with a towering header which ripped into the roof of Jay Lynch’s net.

Dale pushed for a leveller and went close when Alex Newby had a free-kick saved by Jonathan Mitchell while Humphrys fired another set-piece narrowly wide of the upright.

But for all Dale’s first-half possession, Northampton could have had a second when Smith met a Marshall cross from the left but undercooked his header and Lynch was able to make the save.

The introduction of Kwadwo Baah gave Dale greater impetus and he was pivotal in their equaliser, earning a free-kick on the apex of the penalty area. Humphrys rifled the set-piece into the top corner of Mitchell’s goal.

Smith went close again in time added on when he caught Lynch off his line and headed goalward, Eoghan O’Connell clearing the ball off the line.