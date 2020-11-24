Hearts close gap on leaders Dunfermline to one with win over Alloa

Hearts moved to within one point of Championship leaders Dunfermline with a convincing 3-0 win over Alloa at Tynecastle.

The Jambos, who lost for the first time this season against the Pars in Fife on Friday night, took the lead in the sixth minute through a Michael Smith volley following an Andy Halliday pass.

Halliday added a second in the 24th minute after he had been slipped in by Liam Boyce and Peter Haring had the home side in a comfortable position at half-time after he converted a Jamie Walker cut-back in the 37th minute.

Boyce had a penalty saved by Neil Parry after the break but referee Grant Irvine judged that the Alloa keeper had committed an infringement which resulted in a re-take.

This time the Hearts forward struck the bar with his spot-kick but it was ultimately academic as Robbie Neilson’s side took the points and a boost before they face Alloa away in the Betfred Cup on Saturday.