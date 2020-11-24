Substitute Jake Young nets winner as Forest Green triumph at Southend

Forest Green returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at rock bottom Southend.

A second-half goal from substitute Jake Young saw Rovers end a run of four games without victory to push Mark Cooper’s side into fourth.

Southend wasted a golden chance to score just before the break with Matt Rush firing wide of the left post from 12 yards.

And Rovers made him in pay with Young firing home a right-wing cross from Aaron Collins in the 63rd minute.

Young came close to adding a second when he headed against the left post from close range.

Collins then saw a 25-yard shot parried away by Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

But the Shrimpers rarely threatened and Mark Molesley’s side have still won just once all season. They now sit six points from safety.