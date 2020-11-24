Falkirk move top with comfortable win at Dumbarton

Falkirk leapfrogged Cove Rangers to the top of Scottish League One with a 3-0 win over Dumbarton at the C&G Systems stadium.

Blair Alston was the key man for the Bairns, starting when his delivery to the far post after 15 minutes was finished by Callumn Morrison from close range.

And after hitting the bar with a chip, Alston fired in a long-range free-kick in the 33rd minute to double the visitors’ lead.

Dumbarton substitute Denny Johnstone struck the post after the break but in the 76th minute Falkirk substitute Aidan Connolly rounded keeper Kevin Dabrowski to slot into the net and clinch victory as the Bairns eased two points ahead.