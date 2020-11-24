Alex Gorrin penalty earns Oxford a point at Portsmouth

Alex Gorrin slotted home a 69th-minute penalty to earn Oxford a 1-1 draw at in-form Portsmouth.

Sean Raggett’s first-half goal looked to have set fourth-placed Pompey on course for another victory as the hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Raggett nodded in powerfully from six yards from Republic of Ireland winger Ronan Curtis’ teasing cross in the 19th minute.

John Marquis passed up a glorious chance to extend Pompey’s lead, while home defender Jack Whatmough was denied by the crossbar.

Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray was largely a spectator until a triple substitution by Oxford just after the hour proved game-changing for the visitors.

Oxford were awarded a spot-kick when a determined run by Dan Agyei was ended illegally by Whatmough and Gorrin levelled expertly from 12 yards.

There followed a number of half-chances at both ends but neither side possessed the quality or composure to score the winner.