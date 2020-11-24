Kwame Thomas bags brace as Wrexham trash Sutton for third straight win

Kwame Thomas bagged a brace as Wrexham thumped second-placed Sutton 4-0 at the Racecourse Ground to register a third successive National League victory.

Thomas opened the scoring in the 27th minute after good play by Paul Rutherford and came close to doubling his side’s lead when his volley hit the post.

Jay Harris did make it 2-0 three minutes before half-time, being credited with the goal following a free-kick which flew through several bodies.

Sutton wasted a chance to pull a goal back in the 64th minute when Omar Bugiel was denied by Robert Lainton from point-blank range.

Wrexham then wrapped up the points with two goals inside five minutes, with substitute Adi Yussuf thumping in a third in the 73rd minute.

Thomas then latched on to a long ball forward which was flicked on to claim his second.