Harry Kewell credits change of system for Oldham improvement in win at Barrow

Harry Kewell revealed that a change of system turned fortunes around as his improving Oldham side came from behind to triumph 4-3 at Barrow.

Danny Rowe notched twice as the Latics secured a second consecutive away victory, and a fourth in their last six games, and handed Barrow their first home League Two defeat this season.

Rowe put Oldham 2-1 up in first-half stoppage time and, after Matt Platt levelled with 11 minutes to go, made it 3-2 from the penalty spot before both teams traded goals deep into added time.

“I’m really happy with the three points,” said Kewell.

“I thought we deserved the victory overall. We started the game off quite poorly and we seemed to be struggling to create too much, and fair play to Barrow, they hurt us.

“I knew I needed to do something about that, so I changed the system and that worked pretty much straight away. I think we dominated the game from that point.

“After that opening half an hour we then went on to create chance after chance.

“Barrow are a good passing side, but we created numerous chances to have punished them even more. We didn’t, and it’s ended up quite a close scoreline.

“The lads have produced a great reaction, though. It’s been a tough week of travelling, but it’s a credit to the lads to have come away with two victories back-to-back.”

Oldham had come from behind to lead 2-1 at the break.

Scott Quigley drove home from 20 yards to hand Barrow the lead, before the visitors hit back with Ben Garrity side-footing home and then Rowe nodding in Grant’s corner-kick.

Platt nodded home to make it 2-2 and two goals in the final 10 minutes from Rowe and substitute Conor McAleny saw the Latics into the comfort zone before Barrow sub Dior Angus made it 4-3 with the last kick.

Barrow boss David Dunn said: “It’s always disappointing when you score three goals at home and end up losing the game.

“In the first 15 minutes we were good, we took the lead, but then we just faded off. After that we just never seemed to get going again.

“Our rhythm and tempo has generally been good so far this season, but I just didn’t see enough of that tonight.

“Overall it is disappointing, but fair play to Oldham, they’ve come here and done a job on us.

“There are other aspects to look at, but the basic principles were lacking a bit too much in this game.

“The energy levels weren’t quite there, but we have to put that result behind us now and try and get ourselves prepared for Thursday’s FA Cup tie against Wimbledon.”