Mark Warburton urges Bright Osayi-Samuel to stay focused as speculation builds

QPR manager Mark Warburton urged Bright Osayi-Samuel to keep putting aside speculation over his future after the winger played a starring role in the 3-2 win over Rotherham.

Osayi-Samuel, who set up the opening goal and scored Rangers’ second, continues to stall over signing a new contract.

The winger’s current deal expires at the end of the season and several clubs have been linked with him.

Warburton said: “He looked very good tonight. He looked dangerous and was a constant threat.

“The people above my pay grade are still talking. If someone wants to buy him I’m sure they can – every player in the world has got a price.

“All he’s doing right now is concentrating on playing football and that’s what he needs to do – just enjoy his football, enjoy being a good player and enjoy playing for QPR.”

Ilias Chair put Rangers ahead and though Michael Smith equalised in the 38th minute, two goals in first-half injury time proved decisive for Warburton’s side.

Osayi-Samuel fired home after evading two challenges and Lyndon Dykes then thumped in a penalty after Dan Barlaser’s handball.

Freddie Ladapo pulled a goal back with six minutes remaining but Rangers held out for the win.

“In the first half we played some really good football and opened them up at will,” Warburton said.

“We looked a good team for long periods of the first half and in truth – and I’ve got huge respect for Rotherham – I thought we should have had six.

“But a team like Rotherham will always come out and react and never say die. We had to take care of the ball and that wasn’t a QPR team in the second half.

“We didn’t play our game at all. We fell straight into a well-set trap and could easily have dropped two points.”

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted his team were punished for a poor first-half display.

“Unfortunately our performance in the first half was very lacklustre,” Warne said.

“QPR absolutely smoked us, in fairness. I would have been happy to go in at half-time 2-1 down. That wouldn’t have been a fair scoreline to them.

“Then I thought our second-half performance was really good. It was a bit more like us.

“They gave me everything they had in the second half. We threw the kitchen sink at them but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.

“Freddie Ladapo had a chance just after he came on and if it had been 3-2 with 20 minutes to go I would have really fancied our team to get something out of it.

“I know what it’s like when you’ve only got a one-goal lead. You start getting nervous as the other team are in the ascendancy.

“QPR were a little bit nervous at the end because we were trying to get the equalising goal, but it wasn’t to be.”