Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall hails Junior Stanislas as his goals sink Forest

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall was delighted to see Junior Stanislas back on the scoresheet as the second-placed Cherries beat Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Stanislas netted early in each half – his first goals of the season – to fire Bournemouth to a third straight win and maintain their unbeaten home record at the start of the campaign.

Tindall said: “I am really pleased for Junior because he has been excellent in the games he has played. He is a really creative player so it was great to see him get on the scoresheet.

“I thought as a team we were outstanding, especially for the first 60 minutes.

“In the last 20 to 25 minutes we probably protected what we had a little bit too much but, at the end of the day, it is about the three points and a clean sheet so I am really pleased.

“We could have scored a few more goals and I thought we should have had a stonewall penalty at the end, but I thought we were quite comfortable.”

Tindall also saluted Wales winger David Brooks, whose sublime 35-yard pass set up Stanislas for his well-taken third-minute opener.

The Cherries boss said: “It was a brilliant pass by Brooksy. He is a huge player for us, we know the quality he has got and we saw that again tonight.

“Whilst he was on the pitch, he produced an outstanding performance against a good Forest side.”

Stanislas sealed the points six minutes after half-time from the penalty spot after Dominic Solanke had been clumsily brought down by Forest captain Jack Colback.

Bournemouth could have had another penalty in stoppage time after Colback again tangled with Solanke but Forest manager Chris Hughton disputed the award of the first spot-kick.

Hughton said: “My opinion is the contact initially was outside the box, which makes it a grey area and if it becomes a grey area as a referee, you cannot give a penalty.

“I think it was a poor decision but I cannot accuse my players of not putting a shift in and not producing a real effort.

“We showed plenty of endeavor but I do not think we did ourselves any favours.

“You come knowing what a good side they are and how difficult it is going to be so conceding so early puts you on the back foot.

“But I thought we were always in the game. We recovered well from it and at 1-0 it could have gone either way on the balance of play.

“We pushed and could have got back in the game but once they got the second goal, it made it harder still.”