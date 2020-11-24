Grant McCann savours ‘excellent’ win as Hull down promotion rivals Ipswich

Hull manager Grant McCann was delighted with his team’s performance in the top-of-the-table clash with Ipswich after they came away from Portman Road with a 3-0 victory.

It confirmed them in top spot in League One, with Ipswich slipping down to fifth.

The goals came at either end of the first half, through Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis, with Tom Eaves adding a third after 77 minutes.

McCann said of the opener: “It was a good bit of play on the right-hand side, a really good start to the game and a good finish from Mallik; he’s good at that, drifting into pockets and shooting low into the corner.

“I thought on the whole we were very controlled in what we were doing. The shape of the team was good and the discipline between the units, the distances was excellent and we’ve got people at the top of the pitch who can hurt people.

“It’s nice to see Josh Magennis score again and he was in a good position between the posts and it was a good touch and a good finish, and nice to see big Tom (Eaves) come on and get a third for us. He can score goals at this level and it was nice to see him come on and score today.

“We came here to play a team that hadn’t lost at home.”

The opening goal came after Josh Emmanuel’s cross found George Honeyman, who fed Wilks and he drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

Hull extended their lead when Reece Burke’s cross was fired home by Magennis. And they should have scored a third when Emmanuel produced another fine cross which was volleyed over the bar by the Northern Ireland striker.

Five minutes later Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy denied Wilks and James Norwood’s angled shot was saved by Ingram. But the Tigers did extend their lead when Eaves, on as a substitute for Magennis, was sent clear on goal by Callum Elder to convert.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert said: “We can’t lose an early goal, early doors, after two minutes but after that we were so dominant with the ball.

“There were some really good moments, balls across the face of the goal and we defended really strongly, but the big thing is we have to be more ruthless in both boxes, we were a bit too nice.

“You can’t be too nice and that’s probably our problem.

“We have so many games, and big games. We lost the game but we are still a very good side and we’ll be up there.

“Football is not just an easy game. You’ve got to be nasty and have to realise that you have to win games.”