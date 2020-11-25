Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra sign new Burnley deals until summer 2022

Burnley strikers Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra have extended their contracts by a year to the summer of 2022, the club have announced.

Clarets academy product Rodriguez, 31, returned to Turf Moor in July 2019 when he moved from West Brom, while 28-year-old Czech Republic international Vydra joined from Derby the previous summer.

Rodriguez, scorer of 11 goals in all competitions last season, said on Burnley’s website: “I’m really pleased. I’ve enjoyed my time here with a great bunch of lads and, obviously, being in my home town with my family and friends is an added bonus.

“On the football side I’m enjoying playing, want to play more and still have a lot to give. I feel fresh, fit and ready to go.”

Vydra, who has netted twice so far this term, said: “It’s really good for my family to be settled and to know that we will be here for another year.

“It’s been a successful time for the club while I’ve been here, playing in Europe and doing well in the Premier League.

“I get on well with all my team-mates here and it’s a good group to be part of. I still want to play my part and that’s something I’m aiming to keep doing.”