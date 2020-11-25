Struggling Shrewsbury sack manager Sam Ricketts after long winless run

Shrewsbury have parted company with manager Sam Ricketts.

Ricketts and his assistant Dean Whitehead leave New Meadow with the Shrews having registered only one win from 13 Sky Bet League One games this season – they last triumphed on October 17 – and sitting second bottom in the table.

After Ricketts left Wrexham to take charge of the Shropshire club in December 2018, they finished 18th in the third tier and then 15th last term.

A statement on shrewsburytown.com read: “Shrewsbury can confirm that the club have parted company with manager Sam Ricketts and assistant manager Dean Whitehead.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks and acknowledge their hard work and dedication to STFC and the community and wish them all the best in the future.

“The search for a new manager will begin straight away and the club will aim to find the right candidate as soon as possible.”