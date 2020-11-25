Diego Maradona tributes flood in – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Tributes were paid to former Argentina player and manager Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) Legendary 💔 pic.twitter.com/BRd5oAXV9S — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2020 Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020 My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man…charismatic, a leader…A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020 La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020 Eternas gracias. Eterno Diego. pic.twitter.com/SZVNOJnZ1j — Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde 🏡) (@BocaJrsOficial) November 25, 2020 Unforgettable. Farewell, Diego. A legend of our game. pic.twitter.com/iIXGLEf7B1 — England (@England) November 25, 2020

Leeds urged fans to get voting.

👏 Time to get voting! Marcelo has been nominated for @FIFAcom's #TheBest Men's Coach award… — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 25, 2020

As did Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

You know who to vote… 😜 https://t.co/iWLKTIOIk2 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 25, 2020

Tottenham were feeling hard done by on behalf of Jan Vertonghen.

Manchester United reflected on the November 25 losses of George Best (2005) and Bill Foulkes (2013).

📅 25 November: a date we said goodbye to two giants of our history. George Best (2005) and Bill Foulkes (2013). Gone but not forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fq28Ydub5z — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2020

Ronald Koeman celebrated Barcelona’s safe passage to the Champions League knockout phase.

A good win yesterday with qualification for the @ChampionsLeague knockout phase as our reward 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/6bxG9EUsSj — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) November 25, 2020

Cesc Fabregas remembered a proud day in Barca’s history.

Liverpool wished Xabi Alonso a happy 39th birthday.

Manchester City and Arsenal recalled memorable European nights.

SERGIO 3-2 BAYERN What a night that was! Remember it? 😍 ⏰ #OnThisDay 2014🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/VKu2xGb2Yu — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020 🗓 #OnThisDay in 2003 The King reigned supreme at the San Siro 👑 @ThierryHenry pic.twitter.com/q3mqCMrfFa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2020

Rio Ferdinand sang Mason Greenwood’s praises.

This guy makes me wanna go watch training… more to come from @masongreenwood! 🔥 #mufc pic.twitter.com/fDWad7dJ6g — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020

Patrice Evra reminisced about life under Sir Alex.

While Marcus Rashford met the man himself.

As a united fan, his words mean everything… — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 22, 2020

Dave saves.

Glen Johnson was dreaming of golf.

Ill be back with my new Handicap very soon, love this place#golf #guessthecourse pic.twitter.com/IuKSfUTUBp — Glen Johnson (@glen_johnson) November 25, 2020

Chris Kirkland told an inspirational story to help people get through lockdown.

"So, the story is never give in." Incredible inspiration today from Chris Kirkland as part of our #LockdownFeelGood series!#EFL pic.twitter.com/QGXpxU3bfG — EFL (@EFL) November 25, 2020

Swedish player of the year for a 12th time…

Fansens Guldboll Nr 12 pic.twitter.com/o2OrlWUgKB — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 25, 2020

That’s some celebration.

Cricket

Where’s Woaksey?

How do you know that’s me?! 🤔 https://t.co/i290ceSDCP — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) November 25, 2020

Stuart Broad hailed Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer’s support of a charity promoting diversity in sport.

Awesome 👏 Great stuff guys https://t.co/8zWyQFCv79 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 25, 2020

It’s a Virat-ual reality and we’re just living in it.

Guys, it's finally here 🙌. Visit my Instagram profile and scroll over to the filters tab to try out my new AR filter. Shoot something creative and use #BatTalk in your videos for a repost 😉. Let's get creative! pic.twitter.com/9fQnHrBpbl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 25, 2020

Snooker

Kyren Wilson had his eyes on a second 147 after Stuart Bingham followed him in making a maximum break at the UK Championship.

Cheers @Stuart__Bingham had to take my limelight didn’t you 😭😂 Race to 2 Max’s take the pot 🤑 — Kyren Wilson (@KyrenWilson) November 25, 2020

Tennis

Maria Sharapova was enjoying some Mexican food.

Taqueria, just add churros 😋 pic.twitter.com/WjNfyCpaaV — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) November 25, 2020

Boxing

Mike Tyson turned up the heat ahead of his Saturday showdown with Roy Jones Jr.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Tyson Fury trained his wife Paris.

MMA

Conor McGregor continued his prep for his next fight.

Cycling

A former Tour de France winner hits the road.

NFL

How does an NFL kicker train when he’s self-isolating?