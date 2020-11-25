Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes Hamilton equaliser was offside

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes suspected Hamilton’s equaliser was offside as he bemoaned the turning point of their 1-1 draw in Lanarkshire.

The Dons were in control and leading through a Ryan Hedges strike when Marios Ogkmpoe headed home Scott McMann’s free-kick from six yards in the 49th minute.

Accies got much closer to their opponents and played higher up the park in the second period, and almost snatched a stoppage-time winner when Joe Lewis saved well from substitute David Moyo.

On the goal, McInnes said: “My first thought was that it must be offside because we held our line and they got a free header so close to our goal.

“Ash Taylor was adamant that two of their boys, including Ogkmpoe, were ahead of him when the ball was struck.

“He looks half a yard (offside) from the angle I’ve seen but it isn’t conclusive, but I don’t think it was a free-kick in the first place – it was the softest one you’ll ever see.

“They moved the ball a wee bit to get a better angle and I have to say it was a good delivery from McMann. But to concede from their first attempt on goal was disappointing, especially since it flew against what had happened in the first half.

“I’d really enjoyed watching my team, including the boys who haven’t been playing much.

“But the goal gave Hamilton oxygen, confidence and encouragement that they might get something from the game. And I need to say Hamilton competed very well and battled for their point.”

Accies head coach Brian Rice planned to sit deep in the first half to ensure they stayed in the game and he was delighted with his players’ efforts after the break.

“I’m absolutely delighted with my players and the belief they showed that they are not going to get beaten,” he said.

“We went in a goal down at half-time and we spoke about getting forward and getting in their faces a bit more so I was delighted by how they responded.

“There weren’t many clear-cut chances in the second half for either team but the one at the end of us could have flown into the top corner on another day.

“We will keep working hard and we will keep believing, keep getting better and trusting one another, then one day it’ll fly into the top corner as that’s what’s been happening to us.”