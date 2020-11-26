Gary Holt resigns as Livingston manager

Gary Holt has resigned as Livingston manager.

The former Scotland international had admitted he would need to consider his role following a 1-0 home defeat by St Mirren on Saturday, which left Livi third bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Holt said: “It is with great regret that I have made the difficult decision to resign as manager of Livingston FC.

“This is not a decision that I have taken lightly but feel it is the right time for me to step away.”

Livingston had not won in five Premiership games but had claimed victory in their previous two and all four of their Betfred Cup group fixtures.

Holt took over following Kenny Miller’s brief spell in charge in August 2018 and led Livingston to ninth and then fifth-placed finishes in the Scottish top flight.

The former Falkirk boss added: “I am proud to say the work we have done over the past two years has resulted in great success both on and off the pitch.

“The progression the club has seen has been remarkable to be part of and last season’s fifth-place finish was one of many highlights.

“I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude to the club, fans and players for all their support during my tenure.

“I wish nothing but the best to everyone connected to the club for the future and hope there is a great deal more success to come.”

Holt had raised question marks over his own future following Saturday’s defeat.

Speaking immediately after the match, he said: “I’ll have to have a look at myself and see what I am doing right and if the players are buying into it. And if they’re not then I’ll have a look at myself about what I’m going to do.

“I’ll have a decision to make on whether I am affecting the players. Have they got tired of me? It happens and at the end of the day you do move on.”

The club’s head of football operations, David Martindale, who shared the dugout with Holt, said: “Gary has been tremendous for the club over the past few seasons and we have all enjoyed working with him on and off the park.

“It’s very rare in football these days that all parties come out the other end with their relationships firmly intact however, I can honestly say this is the case with Gary’s resignation.

“It’s been a tough season and we are probably a victim of our own success in comparison to last season, which ultimately raised everyone’s expectations including players along with all staff at the club.

“So, when we don’t quite hit those heights again it can feel like something needs to change and I totally understand Gary’s thought process.

“Gary can leave Livingston knowing he has left us in a better place than when he arrived.”

Martindale and Tony Caig will take interim charge ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Cup encounter with Ayr.