Norwich injury problems worsen ahead of clash with Coventry

Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich continue to see injury concerns mount ahead of the visit of Coventry.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul limped off with a thigh strain during Tuesday’s 3-2 win at Stoke, while midfielder Emi Buendia is suspended after his red card.

Marco Stiepermann will be assessed after being substituted during the second half as a precaution following a blow to the head when he landed, while forward Teemu Pukki, who scored twice, faces a fitness test after coming off for the closing stages because of a hamstring issue.

Striker Jordan Hugill (shoulder), midfielders Todd Cantwell (hip) and Kenny McLean (knee) are all undergoing rehabilitation, along with striker Adam Idah (knee), left-back Xavi Quintilla (hip), defender Bali Mumba (knee), midfielder Kieran Dowell (ankle), defender Sam Byram (hamstring) and winger Onel Hernandez (adductor).

Coventry will also be forced into a change of goalkeeper, with Marko Marosi having gone off injured late on in the midweek win over Cardiff after colliding with Sean Morrison.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins confirmed Marosi suffered a fractured cheekbone and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines, so Ben Wilson will deputise at Carrow Road.

Ryan Giles could retain his place on the right side of midfield after coming back into the team, while Callum O’Hare is an option from the bench.

Striker Matty Godden (foot) and wing-back Julien Dacosta (ankle) continue their recovery while Jodi Jones (knee) is a long-term absentee