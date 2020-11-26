Jonson Clarke-Harris doubtful for Peterborough’s cup clash

Jonson Clarke-Harris is a doubt for Peterborough ahead of their FA Cup clash with Chorley.

Posh’s top scorer limped off with an ankle injury after scoring the only goal in Tuesday’s victory over Plymouth but was given the all-clear following a scan.

If Clarke-Harris is rested, Mo Eisa could come in, while boss Darren Ferguson will hope the game offers Sammie Szmodics the opportunity to score a much-needed goal.

Joe Ward (knee), Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and Ricky-Jade Jones (leg) are all set to remain sidelined.

National League North side Chorley claimed one of the biggest victories in their history by upsetting neighbours Wigan in round one and are unbeaten in their last four games.