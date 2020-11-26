Sheffield Wednesday to assess fitness of Keiren Westwood ahead of visit of Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday will assess goalkeeper Keiren Westwood ahead of the visit of Stoke.

Westwood was forced off early on against Swansea on Wednesday night with a groin problem and was replaced by Joe Wildsmith.

Josh Windass will miss out again as he is halfway through a three-match suspension following his dismissal at Preston last weekend.

Winger Kadeem Harris has completed a three-match ban.

Stoke’s Steven Fletcher could miss out on a reunion with his former club.

The striker was taken off before half-time during the 3-2 defeat by Norwich with a knee injury.

Ryan Shawcross stepped up his return to full fitness by playing 90 minutes for the under-32s in midweek.

James McClean is awaiting the all-clear to return after a period of self-isolation.