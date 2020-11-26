Martyn Waghorn doubtful as Derby take on fellow strugglers Wycombe

Derby are likely to be without Martyn Waghorn for Saturday’s visit of Wycombe in the Championship.

The forward was substituted with a back injury at half-time of the midweek 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough and was replaced by Louie Sibley.

Kamil Jozwiak returned from injury in the match, but there was still no involvement for Krystian Bielik or Jordan Ibe.

The defeat left Derby still without a point under their makeshift coaching quartet, and without a win since October 3.

Wycombe midfielder Dominic Gape is facing another spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old was hurt during the goalless draw with Huddersfield in midweek, having only just returned from two and a half months out with an undisclosed problem.

Uche Ikpeazu remains a doubt after picking up an injury while on international duty.

Tuesday’s draw left Wycombe still in the relegation zone, three points better off than rock-bottom Derby.