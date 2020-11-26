Portsmouth set to name strong team to face King’s Lynn

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has said he intends to keep changes to a minimum as the League One side host non-League King’s Lynn in the FA Cup second round.

Jackett named an unchanged side for the first-round tie against Ipswich and has suggested he will go strong again as only “one or two players might need a breather”.

Winger Michael Jacobs remains Pompey’s only notable absentee as he continues treatment for a knee injury.

Midfielder Ryan Williams is back in contention after returning from a hip injury as a late substitute against Oxford in midweek.

King’s Lynn striker Kairo Mitchell is cup-tied but veteran forward Michael Gash is hoping to make the bench after overcoming the illness that has sidelined him since the summer. Defender Danny Lupano has returned to Hull following the completion of his loan.