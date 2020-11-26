Harrogate without Will Smith for FA Cup clash with Blackpool

Harrogate remain without defender Will Smith for the FA Cup second-round tie with Blackpool.

Smith was ruled out for up to 10 weeks after suffering significant tendon damage to the top of a hamstring earlier this month.

The Sky Bet League Two club are bidding to reach the third round of the competition for the first time in their history.

Town manager Simon Weaver, who has vowed to adopt an attack-minded approach, appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

Blackpool left-back Luke Garbutt is hoping to return from a six-week injury lay-off to feature against his hometown club.

Former Everton player Garbutt will be assessed ahead of the game after resuming training following a hamstring problem sustained against Crewe on October 17.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley has no new injury problems for the trip to North Yorkshire.

Jordan Williams (elbow) and Matty Virtue (hamstring) remain unavailable for the League One club.