Premier League confirms Christmas fixture schedule – when are the key games?

The Premier League fixtures for December have been confirmed, with plenty of changes for live broadcasts across the hectic festive schedule.

While some supporters will be able to get into stadiums as part of the Government’s new regionalised approach to coronavirus restrictions, there will be 60 matches made available for armchair fans.

The revised schedule continues to cause debate, with managers hitting out a perceived lack of recovery time.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labelled the decision to see his side play Brighton in the Saturday 12.30pm kick-off following a Champions League fixture at Anfield on Wednesday night as “nearly a crime”.

Under the December Premier League broadcast schedule, no club has a gap between games of less than 48 hours, which is an improvement on last season’s fixtures.

The average gap between matches in rounds 15 and 16 of the Premier League in 2020-21 is 62 hours per club.

Last season, for the corresponding fixture schedule, it was just under 53 hours per club.

Here, the PA news agency lists some of the key live games during December.

Saturday December 5

3pm – Manchester City v Fulham (BT Sport)

5:30pm – West Ham v Manchester United (Sky Sports)

8pm – Chelsea v Leeds (Sky Sports)

Sunday 6 December

4:30pm – Tottenham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

7:15pm – Liverpool v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday 12 December

5:30pm – Manchester United v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

8pm – Everton v Chelsea (BT Sport)

Sunday 13 December

2:15pm – Crystal Palace v Tottenham (Sky Sports)

4:30pm – Fulham v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 15 December

6pm: Wolves v Chelsea (Amazon Prime Video)

8pm: Manchester City v West Brom (Amazon Prime Video)

Wednesday 16 December

8pm – Liverpool v Tottenham (Amazon Prime Video)

Thursday 17 December

8pm – Sheffield United v Manchester United (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday 19 December

12:30pm – Crystal Palace v Liverpool (BT Sport)

3pm – Southampton v Manchester City (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday 20 December

2:15pm – Tottenham v Leicester (Sky Sports)

4:30pm – Manchester United v Leeds (Sky Sports)

Monday 21 December

8pm – Chelsea v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Saturday 26 December

📝 Diaries at the ready! Our schedule for the festive period is starting to take shape 👀#MUFC #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2020

12:30pm – Leicester v Manchester United (BT Sport)

5:30pm – Arsenal v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

8pm – Manchester City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

Sunday 27 December

4:30pm – Liverpool v West Brom (Sky Sports)

7:15pm – Wolves v Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Monday 28 December

5:30pm – Chelsea v Aston Villa (Amazon Prime Video)

8pm – Everton v Manchester City (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 29 December

8pm – Manchester United v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)

Wednesday 30 December

6pm – Tottenham v Fulham (Amazon Prime Video)

8pm – Newcastle v Liverpool (Amazon Prime Video)