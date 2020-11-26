Diego Maradona tributes continue to be paid – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 26.

Football

Diego Maradona tributes continued across the sporting world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona) View this post on Instagram A post shared by zidane (@zidane) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thierryhenry 😔⚽💔 pic.twitter.com/c1VsNg9CuD — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) November 25, 2020 I couldn’t help but have the biggest smile every time…. it was always an honour ☺️. Today,tomorrow, Always ⚽️❤️ Maradona 🙏🏾 #RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/uVHqTZfSy6 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) November 26, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) Rest in paradise legend ❤️ #maradona pic.twitter.com/5QPMgKsMXe — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 26, 2020 RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2020

A “special day” for Eric Cantona and Manchester United fans.

#OnThisDay in 1992… A regal arrival at #MUFC: Eric Cantona became a Red 👑🔴 pic.twitter.com/s7FTQqdbUu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2020

Spurs love their cricket!

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad were full of praise.

Love this lads 🙌 Fancy a net next summer? https://t.co/ZOI59oDYhT — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 26, 2020 Fiery battle between Kane & Hart 0.50 in.. 👏☄️🔥 https://t.co/kzh3BHegRW — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 26, 2020

James Milner urged Liverpool to move on from their loss to Atalanta.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson returned to training after injury.

Back to business pic.twitter.com/z1dEJXO3cV — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) November 26, 2020

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton congratulated team-mates Ellie Roebuck and Lucy Bronze for their FIFA award nominations.

Pundits and former Premier League rivals Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reacted to Liverpool being placed in tier two of coronavirus restrictions while Manchester was in tier three.

This is a low point . Fancy a pint @Carra23 👍🏻 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 26, 2020 pic.twitter.com/lUHVM0rAym — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 26, 2020

Cambridge landed in tier two but not before a tense wait for confirmation from the health secretary.

Patrick Van Aanholt and Michail Antonio were loving the news about fans returning.

Fans 😍🙌🏽 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) November 26, 2020 Finding out fans are allowed back in the stadium from December 2 was the news I needed to hear today. I’VE MISSED YOU! 🏟 #COYI pic.twitter.com/YfxR1sux9p — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) November 26, 2020

Toby Alderweireld continued his rehab.

The hard work continues. Feeling better each day and hope to be back with the team as soon as possible. Wishing the boys all the best for tonight 👊 #COYS pic.twitter.com/IzJfmW7Dqz — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 26, 2020

Jesse Lingard celebrated Thanksgiving.

Happy thanksgiving to all my American friends! Nothing beats a bit of turkey today! Even better with a pistachio garnish! #HappyThanksgiving #PistachioPower 🍗🦃 @PistachioPower #Ad pic.twitter.com/qZZHP0kZjx — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 26, 2020

Cricket

David Warner is back home.

But it’ll soon be back to the day job for him.

Rashid Khan kept busy in isolation.

Anyone want slice of watermelon 🍉 . Quarantine Day 3 pic.twitter.com/m150qwAwtO — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 26, 2020

Colly has still got it!

Darts

When the Special One met the Special One!

🇵🇹 🎯 A great sporting story this week as 'The Special One' José De Sousa won the Grand Slam of Darts… …and after becoming the first Portuguese player to win an @OfficialPDC major title, he received a huge surprise from his hero, José Mourinho 💙#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2FH1GyEeWp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2020

Tennis

Petra Kvitova ended the day in style.

Beach volleyball at sunset. The best way to end a day of training 🌇🏐 pic.twitter.com/q5t5cXZm8r — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) November 26, 2020

Basketball

LeBron James and son Bronny put the work in.

Boxing

The countdown is on.

Derek Chisora enjoyed a trip to the zoo on holiday.