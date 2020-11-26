Leon Legge and Luke Joyce back for Leyton Orient clash

Port Vale will be boosted by the return of several players for the visit of Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Leon Legge and Luke Joyce missed the midweek loss at Stevenage due to suspension but are back after completing their respective bans.

David Amoo could also be involved against Orient, with the winger making good progress following a hamstring issue, but forward Tom Pope continues to self-isolate after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Conlon was absent on Tuesday with an Achilles injury and is not expected to return for this weekend, while Danny Whitehead (foot) and James Gibbons (hamstring) remain out.

Leyton Orient look set to be missing Conor Wilkinson for the trip to Staffordshire after the forward suffered a knock in the 1-0 win over Bradford.

He was replaced by Jordan Maguire-Drew at half-time of Tuesday’s clash and the substitute took his chance with a goal, which could earn him a starting berth on Saturday.

Myles Judd and Craig Clay have recently been sidelined with hamstring problems and, while they have made good progress, the duo are not likely to be risked at Vale.

Forward Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou are back in training and the latter could be part of Ross Embleton’s travelling squad.