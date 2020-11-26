Watford trio forced to miss home fixture against Preston

Three Watford players will miss the home game against Preston as they self isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed trio were forced to sit out Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Bristol City and the Hornets confirmed in a statement that “three professionals from its first-team squad are currently serving a 10-day period of isolation due to positive tests for COVID-19”.

Tom Cleverley’s fitness will be assessed ahead of the weekend but fellow midfielder Will Hughes is out.

Captain Troy Deeney is still awaiting his first start of the season after another substitute appearance in midweek.

Preston will be without full-back Darnell Fisher who has been handed a three-match ban after grabbing an opponent’s genitals and being found guilty of violent conduct by an independent regulatory commission.

Fisher was charged by the Football Association in relation to an incident involving Callum Paterson during the Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday on November 21.

Alan Browne and Joe Rafferty are both suspended following the defeat to Blackburn. Browne picked up a fifth yellow card against Rovers and Rafferty was sent off in the same game.

Louis Moult, Billy Bodin, Josh Earl, Ben Pearson, Ben Davies, Paul Gallagher, Josh Harrop and Andrew Hughes could all miss out.