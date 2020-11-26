Wimbledon keep cool in penalty shootout to knock Barrow out of FA Cup

AFC Wimbledon kept their cool in a 4-2 penalty shootout win after finishing goalless in extra time to overcome a brave display from League Two side Barrow to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Dons kept their nerve in this delayed first-round tie with star man Jack Rudoni sealing the dramatic victory after successful spot sicks from Ryan Longman, Shane McLoughlin and Steve Seddon.

Barrow’s brave resistance was undone as Dior Angus had his side’s first penalty saved by Nik Tzanev and Scott Quigley blazed over the bar before successful efforts from Josh Kay and Patrick Brough.

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes with both sides having chances to take the win in normal time.

Wimbledon wasted two chances in the first three minutes through Ollie Palmer and Will Nightingale before League Two side Barrow were denied by the woodwork when debutant Dimitri Sea hit a post.

Angus was denied by a superb save from Dons keeper Tzanev in the closing moments of the game.

Wimbledon had the better chances in extra time with promising teenager Rudoni going close and Nightingale forcing Josh Lillis into a good save with a late swerving shot.