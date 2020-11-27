Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea are considering a bid for Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez, The Sun reports. Frank Lampard is keen to strengthen his defence and has identified the 25-year-old Uruguayan as his main target, and as a long-term prospect. Gimenez made 27 appearances for Atletico last season and has attracted interest from several European clubs.

Tottenham are poised to sign Leicester’s Demarai Gray on a free transfer in January, the Daily Express says. The 24-year-old winger was part of Leicester’s title-winning outfit in 2015-16 but has slipped down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium, having not played for Brendan Rodgers in the current Premier League campaign. He is free to leave next summer, and Spurs are hoping to seal the deal in January.

France’s Houssem Aouar (left) and England’s Phil Foden jostle in an under-21 international (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal’s chances of signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar may have firmed, with relations between the 22-year-old and his club having apparently soured, the Daily Mirror reports. Aouar, who was linked to the Gunners in the summer and remains a target for Mikel Arteta, refused to warm down after being an unused substitute in Lyon’s win over Angers on Sunday. The France midfielder retreated to the dressing room a few minutes before the end of his side’s 1-0 win, and has now been left out of the club’s squad to play Reims this weekend.

Liverpool might look to offload winger Xherdan Shaqiri and forward Divock Origi in January, according to the Daily Express. The pair could fetch a combined total of £30million, giving Jurgen Klopp some room to bring in more recruits to bolster his defence, which was found lacking in this week’s Champions League loss to Atalanta.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has his sights on Ousmane Dembele (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Manchester United are still keen to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, but may now switched to pursuing a loan deal, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The 23-year-old France forward was said to have been close to signing with United last summer but changed course when Ronald Koeman was appointed Barcelona manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants him on loan, however, and United are reportedly his keenest pursuers among several clubs in Europe expressing interest.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah: The Dutch 22-year-old utility looks set to stay at Manchester United, after the club offered him a new deal to replace his current contract, which expires next summer, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Olivier Ntcham could be set for a move to West Brom (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Olivier Ntcham: The 24-year-old Celtic midfielder could be on his way to West Brom, says Football Insider.

Milot Rashica: The 24-year-old Werder Bremen winger is a target for Aston Villa, as well as several other clubs across Europe, says German’s Kreiszeitung.