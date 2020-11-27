Bolton boss Ian Evatt could name unchanged team against Southend

Bolton manager Ian Evatt could name an unchanged team for the fourth Sky Bet League Two game in a row for the visit of Southend.

Wanderers came through the midweek win over Scunthorpe unscathed and Evatt has also been boosted by positive news about defender Harry Brockbank.

Brockbank was expected to be out of action until Christmas with a hamstring injury but is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Long-term casualties Dennis Politic and Liam Edwards remain sidelined.

Southend manager Mark Molesley is again without three players due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ashley Nathaniel-George, Emile Acquah and Kazaiah Sterling all missed Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Forest Green and their period of self-isolation does not end until after Saturday’s game.

On-loan midfielder Kyle Taylor is also ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered against Port Vale at the end of October.

Taylor is receiving treatment at parent club Bournemouth and has yet to return to Roots Hall.