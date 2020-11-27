Rotherham’s Freddie Ladapo recovers from hip injury to face Bournemouth

Freddie Ladapo is fit again for Rotherham after shrugging off a hip injury.

Richard Wood was an unused substitute for Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at QPR as the centre-back continues to battle a hamstring problem.

Joe Mattock returned at Loftus Road to play the full game following his own hamstring issue.

The Millers remain without wingers Chiedozie Ogbene and Kieran Sadlier, central defender Clark Robertson and midfielder Shaun MacDonald who are all sidelined until next year.

Bournemouth’s Jack Stacey will be assessed ahead of the trip after he picked up a knee injury.

The defender suffered the problem in the Cherries’ 4-2 comeback win over Reading last weekend and sat out their midweek victory over Nottingham Forest.

Boss Jason Tindall has no other fresh injury concerns as he hunts a fourth straight win.

Cherries are still without Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle) and Josh King, who is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.