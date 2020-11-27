Joe Riley misses out as Mansfield take on Dagenham

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s FA Cup second-round clash with Dagenham on Saturday.

George Maris could miss out again after he was absent from his side’s previous two matches with bruised ribs.

Defender Joe Riley remains a long-term absentee, but otherwise Clough has a near fully fit squad to choose from.

Riley damaged his anterior cruciate ligaments during pre-season training and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Dagenham are set to be without Kenny Clark after he was dismissed for a second yellow card offence during their draw against Sutton.

Dagenham could welcome back a number of players after they did not play last weekend as their fixture against Macclesfield was cancelled.

Striker Paul McCallum struck a hat-trick in a friendly warm-up match and is nearing full fitness following a spell on the sidelines.

McCallum has not featured since his side’s draw with Sutton on November 17 but could make his return in the FA Cup.