Finn Azaz pushing for Cheltenham start

Finn Azaz could return to Cheltenham’s starting line-up for Saturday’s FA Cup second-round clash with Crewe.

The on-loan West Brom midfielder, who had been out of action since early October, made his comeback appearance as a substitute in the 1-1 League Two draw with Cambridge on Tuesday.

Boss Michael Duff, who appears to have a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from, has said he will not be viewing the cup tie as an opportunity to rest players for the trip to Bradford three days later.

Defender Sean Long has been continuing his recovery from a hip operation.

Crewe are continuing to assess Mikael Mandron and Omar Beckles.

Forward Mandron has missed the last two outings in League One, a 4-1 loss at Portsmouth and Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington, after suffering a tight hamstring.

Defender Beckles came off in the first of those matches with a groin strain and also subsequently sat out the Accrington contest.

Crewe say they are optimistic the two injuries are not serious.