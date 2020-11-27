Blair Alston aware of Rangers threat as Falkirk look to spring a shock

Blair Alston knows to his cost just how good Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic ‘Invincibles’ were – and he thinks the unbeaten Rangers side he will face on Sunday have the potential to be just as dominant.

The Falkirk midfielder was still on St Johnstone’s book when he came up against Rodgers’ all-conquering Parkhead outfit four campaigns ago.

The Hoops went the entire 2016/17 domestic season without defeat, 47 games in all, as the former Liverpool boss announced himself in Scottish football by securing what was then just the club’s fourth ever treble.

Saints felt the brunt of the Celtic steamroller as harshly as anyone, being flattened on our four occasions as they shipped 14 goals in the process.

Alston played in all four of those games, suffering for every minute he was on the pitch as Rodgers’ side ran rings round the Perth outfit.

He will get his first up-close look at Steven Gerrard’s current Gers crop this weekend when the Bairns host the Premiership leaders in Sunday’s Betfred Cup second round showdown.

But from what he has witnessed on TV of the Ibrox men – who are 11 points clear at the top of the table having conceded just three goals so far – he believes there is the makings of another flawless campaign.

“It’s hard to compare as I’ve not seen Rangers up close this season having not faced them yet,” he said. “That Celtic side was a brilliant team with lots of quality through it.

“I suppose this Rangers team are similar this year. They’ve certainly started that way as if it’s possible (to go undefeated).

“But it’s still quite early to say they’ll go the whole season without defeat.

“They look really strong with a lot of strength in depth. It looks like overall their squad is stronger with players coming in and out and there not being much difference.

“That’s what you need to try to win a league.

“For us it’s one of those games were you go in as massive underdogs. There’s no getting away from that.

“If we can keep them quiet and take one or two chances if we’re lucky to get them that’s all you can really do.”

Falkirk are flying high themselves, with David McCracken and Lee Miller’s team also unbeaten six games into their delayed League One season.

They do not lack top-flight nous with a string of former Premiership players making up an experienced squad.

And Alston – who helped Hamilton beat Gers at Ibrox last term – believes that will be vital if Falkirk are to spring a major shock.

“Lots of boys have played in games where they’re massive underdogs and Sunday is no different,” he said.

“Even for some of the younger boys who won’t have played in a game as big as this, it’s another chance for them to go impose themselves and try to stand out.

“Not having the fans in the ground will be disappointing for everyone but it’s live on the telly and it’s one of those games you want to be involved in.

“Our experienced guys have been involved in games like this where it’s important you try to focus on your own game and not worry too much about what they’re going to do.

“There is a balance between showing them respect and showing Rangers too much respect and let them do whatever they want.

“It won’t be one where we go crazy in the first 10 minutes, flooding bodies forward at the first opportunity.

“But we still have to put ourselves in the game as much as we can and take our chances to attack.”