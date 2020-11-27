Steve Cotterill to take charge of Shrewsbury against Oxford City

Steve Cotterill will take charge of Shrewsbury for the first time as the League One club host National League South side Oxford City in the FA Cup second round.

The experienced former Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham boss was appointed on Friday following the sacking of Sam Ricketts earlier in the week.

Cotterill will need to check on the fitness of Shilow Tracey, who missed the midweek draw at MK Dons with a knock, but Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell are available after suspension.

Rekeil Pyke (groin), Matija Sarkic (hamstring), Scott Golbourne (rib) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) are all on the sidelines.

Oxford City, who stunned Northampton in the first round, are chasing a place in the third round for the first time in their history. Defender Joe Oastler is missing through suspension but forward Elliot Benyon has overcome a knock.