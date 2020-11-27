Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson desperate to reward fans with Betfred Cup run

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is determined to reward their absent fans with a cup run after hearing first hand how much they are missing Fir Park.

The Lanarkshire club invited some supporters into their ground to hear how they have been getting through the pandemic and surviving without live football.

Robinson’s side can provide some cheer – and hope of a potential trip to Hampden next spring – if they beat St Johnstone on Saturday to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

Robinson, whose side reached two cup finals three seasons ago, said: “We have obviously had that experience before and it certainly lifts everyone at the club financially and personally and puts people into the spotlight. So we know the success that can bring.

"I miss seeing everyone. It’s a family we have in the Disabled Supporters Association. "I’ve not seen them in about nine months now. That’s been the hardest part."@stephenreside, Disabled Supporters' Section. pic.twitter.com/noe3qzZkIA — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) November 25, 2020

“It would be the perfect remedy for hard times at the moment. I’m sure every club is thinking exactly the same, we are certainly not unique to that

“But it lifts everybody, winning football matches. It’s people’s life.

“We have had some fans in the stadium recently, talking about their experiences over lockdown and missing the club, and I’m sure throughout football that’s exactly the same.

“If we can give them something to cheer about, then obviously a cup run is the perfect way to do that.”

"Motherwell is everything in my life. "This is the only thing I've got away from my work and family, so when that’s taken away, it’s difficult."@Beverley1886, John Hunter Stand. pic.twitter.com/uKRDgp8fJq — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) November 20, 2020

Well will have to get past a Saints team who stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches when they drew 1-1 with Robinson’s side in Perth last weekend.

The Motherwell boss expects a better spectacle when Callum Davidson’s side visit Fir Park.

“They are a good side and I think the game itself will be better than it was last week,” he said.

“I don’t think either team played to their maximum, especially in front of goal. I think our pitch will help that straight away. The pitch was poor last week. Both teams want to play attractive football.

Stephen Robinson expects a better game this weekend (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“I don’t think either team have got the ability to really spring a surprise. We have similar squads and Callum will know what we try to do, and we just have to do it better than last week. Callum will probably be saying the exact same.

“We have studied the game in depth, it’s easier to prepare because you are studying our game against them, the finer details of set-plays and how you think you can expose them based on what they did the week before.

“We have looked at all that and will touch on certain aspects we can be better at. Our press can be better, our ball retention can certainly be better, we went too long, too early. So we have to show a degree of patience which will hopefully be evident on Saturday.”