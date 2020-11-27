Bradford hope to have Bryce Hosannah available for FA Cup clash with Oldham

Bradford are hoping to have Bryce Hosannah back for Saturday’s visit of Oldham in the FA Cup.

The on-loan Leeds defender has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the first-round victory over Tonbridge.

Stuart McCall is hoping his injury problems are easing, with Billy Clarke and Reece Staunton having returned in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

Callum Cooke, Gareth Evans, and Lee Novak remain sidelined.

Oldham head into the match on the back of five wins in their last six games in all competitions.

But with his side still a lowly 17th in the League Two table, Harry Kewell must decide how to use his squad in the FA Cup.

Alfie McCalmont will be pushing for a start having been left on the bench in Tuesday’s win over Barrow following his return from international duty.

Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson remain sidelined.