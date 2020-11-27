Alex Revell looking to maintain momentum as Stevenage come up against Hull

Stevenage manager Alex Revell will be looking to maintain some momentum against Hull in the FA Cup after a first win in 15 matches this week.

Revell brought back defender Luther James-Wildin, who had been missing for three matches with injury, Romain Vincelot, Luke Prosser and Danny Newton for the midweek win over Port Vale.

Newton looks set to continue his burgeoning partnership up front with Aramide Oteh after both scored.

Midfielder Elliot Osborne is sidelined after a minor operation while forward Jack Aitchison remains unavailable due to a long-term hamstring problem.

Defender Greg Docherty and forward Keane Lewis-Potter could return for Hull.

Docherty has missed the last two matches with a thigh injury, while Lewis-Potter has been sidelined for four games due to self-isolation.

Defender Reece Burke is out as he requires minor surgery on a facial injury, despite playing in their last two league matches with the problem.

Alfie Jones looks likely to deputise, although manager Grant McCann also has Dutchman Jordy de Wijs, who has not played since the end of October.