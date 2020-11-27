Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer could return to side

Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer is out of self-isolation and could return for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Head coach Carlos Corberan sprang a surprise by fielding 20-year-old academy goalkeeper Ryan Schofield in midweek after on-loan Manchester United keeper Joel Pereira’s disappointing debut against Stoke last weekend but Hamer is likely to be put straight back in.

Full-back Pipa and midfielder Alex Pritchard are close to a return after injury but Saturday will probably be too soon for them.

Captain Christopher Schindler is out after sustaining concussion in Tuesday’s draw with Wycombe.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is taking a cautious approach with midfielder Sam Morsy but hopes to have him on the bench.

The Egypt international has not played since the end of October because of a hamstring problem and his return will have to be carefully managed.

Centre-back Grant Hall, who has not played since mid-September with a calf injury, has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery and could be out for some weeks.

Marcus Browne and fellow forward Ashley Fletcher (both hamstring) remain sidelined.