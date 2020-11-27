Stockport have fully fit squad for Yeovil clash

Stockport boss Jim Gannon has a fully fit squad after a coronavirus outbreak this month.

The Hatters locked the squad down but they returned to training on Sunday and have no further illness or fitness problems ahead of the FA Cup second round tie with Yeovil.

Yeovil’s only wins this season have come in the FA Cup and they lost 3-1 at home to Hartlepool on Saturday.

Carl Dickinson failed a late fitness test ahead of the game but could return for the Glovers at the weekend.