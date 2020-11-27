Carlisle midfielder Callum Guy to be assessed before Doncaster FA Cup tie

Carlisle will assess Callum Guy’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup second-round tie with Doncaster.

The midfielder was in the wars against Tranmere in midweek, taking knocks to the head and leg, and Blues boss Chris Beech has said the 23-year-old will be monitored.

Defender Rod McDonald has already been ruled out but Beech is hopeful Guy, who did complete the game at Prenton Park, will be fit to continue.

Dean Furman will be considered again having been rested for the last two matches following a gruelling international break with South Africa.

Doncaster will check on Jon Taylor ahead of the trip to Brunton Park.

The winger has missed the last four matches due to a muscle strain but Rovers boss Darren Moore is hopeful the 28-year-old will be able to be involved in the squad.

Rayhaan Tulloch is still missing with a hamstring injury while Madger Gomes and Tyreece John-Jules are back in training but will probably need another week before they are considered.

Joe Lumley’s loan from QPR has been extended and he is expected to keep his place in goal.