Leicester trio could return to starting line-up for clash with Fulham

Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans are expected to return to the Leicester starting line-up against Fulham.

The trio began Thursday’s Europa League clash at Braga on the bench but came on during the second half as the Foxes came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw and seal qualification for the next round. Wesley Fofana and Nampalys Mendy were also rested in Portugal, with Fofana playing 45 minutes and Mendy an unused substitute, having started the Premier League defeat to Liverpool, and they too could also be recalled.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, out since September with a groin injury, could return against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League next week while right-back Ricardo Pereira, absent since March with a serious knee injury, is also making progress in his recovery.

Aboubakar Kamara returns from suspension for Fulham.

The striker has served a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace last month.

Defender Kenny Tete is back in training following a calf injury but he is not yet in contention.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Morgan, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Aina, Cairney, Reed, Zambo, Mitrovic, Reid, Lookman, Rodak, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Kebano, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Kamara.