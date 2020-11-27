Freddie Sears unavailable for Ipswich’s clash with Charlton

Ipswich will be without striker Freddie Sears for their Sky Bet League One clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Charlton.

The Tractor Boys sit fifth in the table, just one place and two points clear of Saturday’s visitors.

Sears was forced off in Tuesday’s loss to Hull with a hamstring injury and could be out for some weeks.

Teddy Bishop (heel), Gwion Edwards (hamstring) and James Wilson (knee) are also all missing.

Charlton will be hoping to bounce back from defeat at Burton and leapfrog their hosts.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has a number of injury worries in defence, with captain Jason Pearce still working his way back to match fitness.

He joins Deji Oshilaja (foot) and Akin Famewo (hamstring) in being ruled out of the trip to Portman Road.

Ryan Inniss is also absent with a quadriceps issue as Bowyer looks to struggle through a packed schedule.