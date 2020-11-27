Canvey Island eye third round spot in FA Cup

Canvey Island face Boreham Wood looking to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the second time in their history, having been beaten by Burnley in 2002.

Elliott Ronto starts in midfield having scored the winner against Banbury in the previous round.

Veteran former Lincoln striker Matt Rhead will lead the line for Boreham Wood, who have never reached the third round.

Young winger Sorba Thomas was a summer transfer target for League One Charlton.