Nathan Ake recovery sees Manchester City back to full strength for Clarets clash

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad for the first time this season as Burnley visit the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Defender Nathan Ake returned to training after a thigh injury this week leaving no other players in the treatment room, although Sergio Aguero is only being gradually reintroduced after recent hamstring trouble.

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are set to return after being rested for the midweek Champions League game against Olympiacos.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is a major doubt for Burnley after taking a blow to the head in the victory over Crystal Palace.

If Pope is not passed fit, Bailey Peacock-Farrell will make his first Premier League appearance.

The Clarets will definitely be without midfielder Jack Cork (ankle), while winger Robbie Brady and midfielder Dale Stephens (both hamstring) are unlikely to feature.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Stones, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Gudmundsson.